Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) fell 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.93. 12,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,285,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.53.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

