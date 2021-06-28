Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 78,043 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Paycom Software worth $140,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 5,428.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $1,991,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 23.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 278.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 34.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,662,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $368.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $346.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.11, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.87 and a 1 year high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

