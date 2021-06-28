Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paysafe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PSFE opened at $12.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

