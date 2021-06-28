PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Down 5%

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.88 and last traded at $46.88. Approximately 2,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,013,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.35.

PDCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.69.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In related news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

