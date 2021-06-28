Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Trading Down 4.8%

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) shares dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 464,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

PVAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $894.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 9.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Penn Virginia by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

