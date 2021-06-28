PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,302,000 after acquiring an additional 477,978 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.88. 108,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,439,507. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.06 and a 12 month high of $149.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

