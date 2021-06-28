Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Price Up 14.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) traded up 14.5% during trading on Monday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $29.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Perion Network traded as high as $21.82 and last traded at $21.36. 15,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,137,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PERI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 223,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,033,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth about $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth about $15,897,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Perion Network by 107.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 451,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 233,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $723.08 million, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.