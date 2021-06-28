Phantasma (SOUL) Price Up 12.8% Over Last Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. In the last week, Phantasma has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $16.31 million and approximately $181,207.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000472 BTC on exchanges.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,881,072 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

