Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Decreased by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,568 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

PM stock opened at $99.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.06. The firm has a market cap of $154.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

