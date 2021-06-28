Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,702 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 318,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PM traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $98.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,163. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $100.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.06. The company has a market capitalization of $154.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

