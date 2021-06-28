Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NIKE in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $154.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE has a 1-year low of $93.57 and a 1-year high of $154.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 54.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $1,316,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304,297 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,438,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

