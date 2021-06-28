Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research report issued on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $53.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.98. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.15.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $53.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.50%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at $295,869.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $234,890.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,850 shares of company stock worth $558,245. Corporate insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $10,602,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,690,000 after purchasing an additional 85,059 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

