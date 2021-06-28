Piper Sandler Comments on General Mills, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Mills in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $3.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

GIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.09.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $59.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.15. General Mills has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 38.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,363,000 after buying an additional 594,404 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,634 shares of company stock worth $4,338,471 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

