Playcent (PCNT) Price Tops $0.0800

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 28th. Playcent has a market cap of $1.77 million and $69,138.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0800 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 33.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00052829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00019846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.85 or 0.00618411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00037690 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,165,203 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

