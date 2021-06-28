Playkey Price Hits $0.0115 on Top Exchanges (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Playkey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Playkey has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Playkey has a market cap of $200,716.57 and $61,917.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00055099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00020415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.40 or 0.00655464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00039026 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

