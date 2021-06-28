PlutusDeFi (PLT) Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. In the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the dollar. One PlutusDeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlutusDeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00053313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00019908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.03 or 0.00612668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00037465 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Coin Profile

PlutusDeFi (CRYPTO:PLT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

PlutusDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlutusDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlutusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

