Poema Global Holdings Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 5th (OTCMKTS:PPGHU)

Poema Global’s (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 5th. Poema Global had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 6th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Poema Global’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Poema Global stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05. Poema Global has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Poema Global during the first quarter worth about $49,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Poema Global during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Poema Global during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Poema Global during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Poema Global during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Poema Global Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

