Poolz Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.07 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00005991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00044647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00124576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00164670 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,060.45 or 0.99480001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

