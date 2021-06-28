Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Shares of PRCH stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,881. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.11. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. Analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the first quarter worth $69,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the first quarter worth $185,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.