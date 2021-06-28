Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $127.43

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$127.43 and last traded at C$127.43, with a volume of 12861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$128.16.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PBH shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Premium Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$130.43.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$122.38.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$992.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 5.2800003 EPS for the current year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

