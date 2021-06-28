Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) Short Interest Down 82.8% in June

Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the May 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prime Impact Acquisition I by 175.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 137,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 87,501 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prime Impact Acquisition I by 96.2% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 591,101 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

Shares of PIAI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.75. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,469. Prime Impact Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77.

Prime Impact Acquisition I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Jose, California.

