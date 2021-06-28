Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stock Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 292,330 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.50% of OraSure Technologies worth $12,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 63,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,031,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,772,000 after buying an additional 203,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 37,156 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $9.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $687.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.55 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.07 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

