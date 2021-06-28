Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,675 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.12% of Primo Water worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 745,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,621,000 after purchasing an additional 441,766 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 613,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 68,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 133,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $2,259,698.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,220,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $1,553,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,365,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,550. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.99. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. Analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

