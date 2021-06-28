Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 30,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $14,278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 294.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after buying an additional 95,151 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 209.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 26,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG opened at $64.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

