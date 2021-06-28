Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.57

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.57 and last traded at $49.38, with a volume of 12112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.04.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRVA. William Blair initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $213.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $361,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Privia Health Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

