Project Inverse (XIV) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4,433.00

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $629,077.03 and $4,433.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,637,246 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

