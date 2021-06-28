Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $43.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

