Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 154,521 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154,521 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 953.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 71.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Genpact by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 26,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $45.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.49. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $3,150,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,362.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,625 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,944 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

G has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

