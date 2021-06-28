PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 391,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,194 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.42% of PS Business Parks worth $60,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 32.3% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 86,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 32.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 270,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66,145 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 13.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at $33,319,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

NYSE PSB opened at $150.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.06. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.26 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $390,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,158.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,523,980.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $243,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,697 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

