PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

In other news, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $128,112.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,417,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,098. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,590,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth $33,133,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $11,422,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 355,417 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 306,692 shares during the period. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $42.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 92.30. PubMatic has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $76.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.31.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

