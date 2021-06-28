PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the May 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PUBC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 131,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,888. PureBase has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32.

About PureBase

Purebase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, provides solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets. It offers PureBase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation.

