Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Issued By Oppenheimer

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FedEx in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger anticipates that the shipping service provider will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.12.

FDX opened at $291.95 on Monday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.55.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 14.31%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

