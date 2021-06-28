Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NIKE in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

NKE stock opened at $154.35 on Monday. NIKE has a one year low of $93.57 and a one year high of $154.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 54.04%. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

