Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

FITB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $39.50 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

