Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Issued By Truist Securiti

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a report released on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

DRI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

DRI opened at $144.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,595,008 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $138,877,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,644,000 after purchasing an additional 709,123 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

