Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Intersect ENT, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intersect ENT in a report issued on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.42). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $546.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

