Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Increased by Analyst

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amedisys in a research note issued on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amedisys’ FY2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $249.72 on Monday. Amedisys has a one year low of $194.10 and a one year high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.06.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,203 shares of company stock worth $1,109,248 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 4,126.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,125,000 after purchasing an additional 354,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,218,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after buying an additional 263,329 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,050,000 after acquiring an additional 178,664 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,950,000 after acquiring an additional 120,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

