Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for BankUnited, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for BankUnited in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.73.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $44.59 on Monday. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1,216.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,251.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. Insiders have sold a total of 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

