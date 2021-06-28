Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.73 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.91%.

TAST has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 2.72. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

