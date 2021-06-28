Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Raised by Desjardins (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Desjardins raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CTS. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.25 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.75 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight Capital increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.90.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$9.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 1,603.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.42. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.28 and a twelve month high of C$9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.45 million.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

