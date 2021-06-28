Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Reduced by Analyst

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for HomeStreet in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $93.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $41.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.26. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,400 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMST. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HomeStreet by 360.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

