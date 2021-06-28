Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Increased by Analyst

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for M&T Bank in a report released on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $151.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $88.48 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

