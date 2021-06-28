Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Cut by Analyst

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valley National Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VLY. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.