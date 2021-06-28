Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Issued By Truist Securiti

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for GMS in a report released on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GMS’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

GMS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $48.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GMS has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $48.70.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GMS by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after acquiring an additional 431,408 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,920,000 after purchasing an additional 581,851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,473,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of GMS by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

