Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Blackline Safety Corp. Decreased by Analyst (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

BLN has been the topic of several other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price target on Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.70.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.76. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$10.68 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director John Robert Finbow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total value of C$25,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 775,692 shares in the company, valued at C$6,670,951.20. Also, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total value of C$46,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$249,690. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,600 shares of company stock valued at $358,640.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.