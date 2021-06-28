Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Reduced by Analyst

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Patterson Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

PDCO stock opened at $30.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $37.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,243,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,507,000 after purchasing an additional 194,423 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

