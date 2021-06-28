Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Broadstone Net Lease in a research note issued on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Broadstone Net Lease’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BNL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

NYSE BNL opened at $23.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 26.08.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

