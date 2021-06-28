Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Cut by Analyst

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.36 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

Shares of C stock opened at $71.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Citigroup by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,184,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,198 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 122,604 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Citigroup by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

