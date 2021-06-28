Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Utz Brands, Inc. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Utz Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

UTZ stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 45.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Utz Brands by 359.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.