Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Lowered by Analyst

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

WBA opened at $52.16 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of -75.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

